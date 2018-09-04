Udeogaranya threatens to leave APC over high nomination fees

By Ebun Sessou

A presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya said he is considering leaving the party due to the N55m nomination fee stipulated by the party.

Revealing this yesterday during an encounter with Vanguard, Udeogaranya said, “the Nigerian president earns about N1.75 million as basic salary and to apply for this same job under my political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is proposing N55 million as nomination fee.

“If the intention is to exclude many from vying, then the opportunity cost of the exclusion will surely tell on the party when the party will need them most in the game of numbers.

“For every aspirant that leaves a party, he or she leaves with his or her supporters and I believe that the party has suffered enough defections and must do everything possible to steer clear from this nomination fees storm.

“I urge the party to reduce the nomination fees below the electoral bill recommendations and keep all fees under single digit, N9 million downwards or I may leave APC in the pursuit for a better Nigeria.”