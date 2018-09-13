UCH offers 3 ABUAD best medical students automatic housemanship

..As best student gets Cosharis’ N5.7m car gift

By Dayo Adesulu

The Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Temitope Oluwagbenga Alonge, Thursday announced the immediate absorbing to horsemanship the best three medical students of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD.

This is just as the best graduating medical students got N5.7m car, as the Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and other obas presented to the best medical student, Azom Esther Adaobi over a million naira cash.

Adaobi had distinctions at every level, from her first year in the University to the final year. It was disclosed that in her MBBS examinations, she had distinctions in the three courses namely – medicine, surgery and community medicine.

While speaking at Ado-Ekiti during the induction ceremony, the CMD said: “Three out of the 43 first set of Medical Doctors who have completed their training at ABUAD will undergo their housemanship in UCH, Ibadan.”

During the presentation of his speech titled, ‘Medicine by Choice or Medicine by Coercion’ he said: “The feeling of greatness began the moment your names were pasted on the notice board or when you received a mail intimating you of your success at the final examination.

“This feeling carries on to your first posting as a house officer. ”

He, however warned that this euphoria could be shortlived depending on the first posting and the hospital where they secure the placement.

According to him, those who dread the residency training programme would have to contend with the saturated market of private practitioners dotted all over the nation.

“Inability to secure slots for residency training programme and with the five years expiring date of the primary examination, the young doctor finds himself at a cross-road,” he said.

Alonge who noted that whether the inducted medical doctors decisions for the profession were coerced or not said: “the fact today is that you are now a medical doctor.”

“Brace up to go through the pages outlined above and beware of misinformation and be well informed that in the multitude of soup d counsel, there is safety.”

His word: “The truth must be told that there are no easy options in life and unless and until you go through the routes of greatness, which may be rough and stressful, this noble profession of medicine may not yield it’s entire desired and ‘locked up’ divided.”

On his part, the Founder and Chancellor of ABUAD, Are Afe Babalola, SAN said the unprecedented feat of the medical students is unique in many ways.

He said: “Apart from scoring 100 percent in their first final medical examination, eight out of the 43 students that sat for the examination made distinctions – the equivalent of first class in other disciplines.

According to him, the accomplishments made ABUAD the first university in the country to produce medical doctors in six-and-half years after the commencement of its MBBS programme.

For the excellent performance of the medical students, Babalola, disclosed that owner of Cosharis Motors, Cosmos Maduka has donated a brand new car to Azom Esther Adaobi, the best graduating medical doctors.

He said: “Azom had distinctions from her first year in the University to the final year. “In the three course of MBBS, namely, medicine, surgery and community medicine, Azom had distinctions in all.

“You will also receive N500,000 from me for your excellent performance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II who was also the chairman of the occasion presented to the best medical student, Azom Esther Adaobi N250,000.

He promised to continue do this every year for the best graduating medical students.

He, however urged the first graduating set of medical students to form an alumni of ABUAD to help themselves and to also give back to the society.