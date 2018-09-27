UCH Ibadan doctors, nurses shun nationwide strike

The University College Hospital, Ibadan has remained open to patients in need of medical attention in spite of the nationwide strike called by the organised labour.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on Wednesday called on all its members and affiliate unions to join its 7-day nationwide warning strike beginning on Thurs, Sept. 27 over the non-payment of a new national minimum wage.

A resident doctor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the National Association of Resident Doctors and the Nigeria Medical Association were not part of the strike called by the NLC and the Trade Unions Congress (TUC).

A nurse told Newsmen that it was business as usual as they had not been given any formal notice of the strike.

Speaking with Newsmen, the Public Relations Officer, UCH, Mr Deji Bobade, said that staffers of the hospital had not received a formal notice of a strike.

Bobade added that to that end, all workers of the hospital were expected at their duty posts.