UBEC endorses Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition

By Dayo Adesulu

Lafarge Africa Plc has received the endorsement of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, for its nationwide education intervention, the Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition, LANLC.

The LANLC is an intervention in Nigeria’s education sector in line with the company’s ambitious sustainability strategy which complements the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 4 – Quality Education. The intervention kicked off with a National Planning Meeting where SUBEB representatives from all 36 states and the FCT were in attendance to provide insights for the 5th LANLC.

UBEC’s endorsement is in recognition of the remarkable contribution of the initiative to the development of literacy in the country’s primary schools.

Currently, public primary schools across the 109 senatorial districts are being coached in reading and writing in preparation for the competition;progress made as a result of this intervention will be evaluated. State run-offs to select the representatives from each state will begin from September 17 – 27 across the country.

The regional run-offs of the competition will hold across the six geopolitical zones of the country in Abuja, Enugu, Cross River, Ogun, Kano and Gombe in October.The grand finale of the 5th LANLC will hold on November 15, 2018 in Lagos where winners will be awarded prizes.

For the past four years, Lafarge Africa Plc has organised the National Literacy Competition to support government efforts in raising the standard of literacy among pupils in public primary schools between the ages of 9 and 13 years.

Since the inception of the competition, over 500,000 primary school pupils in 886 schools across 544 local government areas have been impacted.

The competition is organised in partnership with the respective State Universal Basic Education Boards, SUBEB in all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, with the support of Ovie Brume Foundation.

The Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem said the competition is aimed at encouraging literacy among Nigerian school children.

Mrs. Ambrose- Medebem further stated that Lafarge Africa Plc understands the key role education plays in the development of any society, hence the need to engage the leaders of tomorrow on critical literacy skills at an early stage.

Situating the Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition in the overall sustainable development strategy of the company, Mrs. Ambrose-Medebem said the initiative is in line with Lafarge Holcim’s Sustainability Strategy which goes beyond the company’s own business activities, focusing on four categories of action: Climate, Circular Economy, Water and Nature and People & Communities.

“Each of these classifications has specific actions and targets to ensure we achieve our ambitions. It is in our People & Communities category that our National Literacy Competition is making a difference. We want to help create more literacy enhancement opportunities for several indigent students across Nigeria. We have been doing this successfully for the past five years and we are quite pleased with the positive impact we have made so far,” she added.