U17 AFCON qualifiers: Beat Ghana get N2m, NFF charges Eaglets

Nigeria Football Federation has charged the Golden Eaglets to beat Ghana in the final of the West Africa Football Union zone B qualifiers for the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger Republic with a promise of additional financial incentives.

The Golden Eaglets will qualify for the tournament in Tanzania next year, if they can beat Ghana on Saturday. And according to NFF technical committee chairman Ahmed Fresh Yusuf, the Eaglets will get $5,600 (about N2m) more if the pull off the feat.

The Eaglets on Wednesday night beat the hosts Niger 2-1 in the semi-final and they were instantly rewarded with $2,800.

Speaking on the match ahead assistant coach Nduka Ugbade said the team will work hard to ensure that they beat Ghana.

“For the finals, it must surely be better than our three previous games. If we are going to win very well.

“The next thing now is to start to correct most of the things that we saw that was wrong in the games.

“If the players will listen more and carry out the instructions given to them, beating Ghana in the finals will come good,” he said.

Saturday’s final will kick off by 7pm with the third-place game between hosts Niger and Cote d’Ivoire slated for 4pm, all the Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey.