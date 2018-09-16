U17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets qualify for Tanzania 2019

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets yesterday emerged champions of the WAFU U17 tournament in Niger Republic beating Ghana’s Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties to qualify for the CAF U17 African Cup of Nations in Tanzania next year.

The match ended 1-1 at full time and the Golden Eaglets were masterful in penalties to dispatch the Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties.

Nigeria will join Morocco, Cameroon, Uganda, Angola, and Tanzania for the final phase scheduled for Tanzania in 2019.Startling information has emerged that the protest against Nigeria by Niger Republic had actually been instigated by Ghana’s officials, who tried to prevent the Golden Eaglets from meeting their team in the African U17 Cup of Nations zonal qualifier.

With a long history of rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana existing over the years, details reaching footballlive.ng indicate that the Ghanaians reckoned playing against the Eaglets would be tough, and tried to get the Nigerian cadet team out through the boardroom.

However, they did not take cognisance of the fact that the player they touted Niger to cite in their protest, Adam Mustapha, had not been dressed for the semi-final clash that sent the hosts packing.

To try and get the Eaglets disqualified, the Ghanaian officials approached Niger Republic immediately after Nigeria dumped the host nation out of the tournament with a 2-1 win.