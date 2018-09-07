U-17 AFCON qualifiers: Golden Eaglets roast Baby Elephants

Nigeria Golden Eaglets at the U17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Niamey, Niger Republic posted a 5-1 win over Cote d’Ivoire Baby Elephants of Cote d’ Ivoire yesterday to improve their chances of reaching the final tournament slated for Tanzania next year.



The Eaglets lost their opening match 3-2 to Burkina Faso on Monday, but a commanding performance by the coach Manu Garba charges let the Ivorian clueless.

Star man Akinwunmi Amoo sporting jersey No 13 was outstanding for the Nigeria youngsters and was named Man of the Match. Skipper Samson Tijani also shone as he was a big screen to the Eaglets defence. The Eaglets raced to 2-0 lead after 10 minutes. They scored two more goals in the first half, before they made it 5-0 in the second half.

The team now wait till the weekend when Burkina Faso tackle Cote d’Ivoire to know whether they finish top of Group B or runners-up.