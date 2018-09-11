U-17 AFCON qualifier: Golden Eaglets eye top finish in Niamey 

GOLDEN Eagles are hoping for a top finish as they face a tough test from hosts of the Africa U-17 Nations Cup zonal qualifier Niger Republic, in Wednesday’s semi-final clash.

The Eaglets started the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso, but bounced back with the 5-1 thrashing they handed Cote d’ Ivoire. However, Cote d’ Ivoire redeemed themselves with a 3-0 bashing of Burkina Faso. But Burkina Faso still topped the group B pairings on goal difference, they will play Ghana, while Nigeria play Niger Republic.

Coach Manu Garba urged his players to put their feet on the ground for a big battle against the hosts who beat them 3-2 on aggregate to terminate their journey to the FIFA 2017 World Cup in India.

“It will not be easy to beat the host country, but it something we just have to do. That I have told my players and I believe they will not disappoint the country,” Manu enthused.

The winner of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers will join six other regional champions and the hosts Tanzania for the 2019 U17 AFCON.