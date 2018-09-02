Two PDP presidential nominees console victims of collapsed Catholic Church

By Nwafor Sunday

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar and senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki, Sunday consoled the victims of the collapsed St. Paul Catholic Church in Delta.

Recall that scores of worshippers were trapped after the said building collapsed. Expressing their unalloyed feelings the duo took to their tweeter handles to pour tribute.

Atiku: My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of worshippers caught up in the collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo in Okpe LGA of Delta State.”

Saraki: My prayers are with the worshipers, affected families, Governor Okowa and the people of Delta State on this morning’s collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church in Okpe LGA. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to see that survivors are rescued and treated.”

Note: As at the time of filling this report, no casualty has been reported.