Truck drivers flout presidential directives, take over port access roads

By Abigail Ezenwafor

Despite Presidential directives ordering task force to clear the port access roads of container laden trucks obstructing free flow of traffic, the truck drivers have resumed their occupation of the access roads, including the bridges.

Stakeholders in the sea port environment and the general public in the Apapa vicinity have been complaining about trucks turning bridges to their packing space, warning that the action of the truck drivers is likely to cause havoc in no distant time.

In an interview with Vanguard Maritime Report, the President of the Shippers Association, Lagos State, SALS, Rev. Jonathan Nicol, said lining up of trucks on top of the bridge has led to blockage and made certain parts of the bridge none-motorable and could as well lead to loss of lives and properties if preventive actions are not taken soon.

He said though the maintenance work on a side of the Apapa/Ijora bridge is ongoing, the other part on which the truck drivers are supposed to maintain one lane has been completely taken over.

This, he said, is causing a lot of discomfort for motorists.

He stated: “I went through Apapa and I saw a line up of trucks in the two lanes and normally; it’s supposed not to be. I think allowing trucks to remain on top of the bridge is a disaster; it shouldn’t be like that.

“They should not be using the remaining part of the bridge, which, of course is strategic to trade; should be safe guarded.”