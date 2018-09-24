Truck crushes okadaman, father, 3-yr-old daughter dead in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

A trailer that crushed a motorcycle rider alongside a man and his daughter at the New Road area of Sapele in Delta State, yesterday, was set ablaze by angry residents.

A woman, in tears, told Vanguard that the truck was trying to overtake the okada rider, who was carrying the man and his three-year-old daughter.

She said: “The next thing was the accident. The truck driver and another man inside the truck ran into the bush and when boys got there, they angrily set the truck on fire.”

Some of the boys were said to have carted away the three bags of rice from the trailer.

Divisional Police Officer of Sapele Police Station, DSP Egong Egong, disclosed that they responded to a call, yesterday evening, that there was an accident.

He said when thet got to the scene, they met a three years old girl, a man suspected to be her father as well as a motorcycle rider dead, all crushed to death by the truck.

According to Egong, “the truck was set on fire by residents, who took to their heels before we got to the scene.

“All we did was call the ambulance and other agencies involved and as we speak the bodies have been deposited in the mortuary.”