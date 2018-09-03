Truck crushes commercial motorcyclist to death in Ogun

A commercial motorcyclist was on Monday crushed to death in an accident involving two trucks and a Mercedes Benz car at Ifo on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) , confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said a Mack truck without registration number and a Mercedes Benz car marked EG 283 KJA had earlier been involved in an accident on Sunday night and had been left on the highway.

The TRACE spokesman said the driver of a Iveko truck marked AAA 921 XA, who was travelling early Monday morning, lost control of the vehicle and crushed the motorcycle registered as FKJ 880 QB against the two stationary vehicles.

The commercial motorcyclist was said to have been killed on the spot.

“The accident happened around 5am at the Old Bank road in Ifo inward Abeokuta ,” he said.

He said the corpse of the motorcyclist had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ifo.

Akinbiyi added that the driver of the Iveco truck, as well as other vehicles and motorcycle involved in the incident, had been moved to Ifo Divisional Police Command. (NAN)