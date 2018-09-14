Troops kill 50 terrorists in Damasak battle

By Kingsley Omonobi, with agency report

No fewer than 50 Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly killed by soldiers of 145 Battalion in a battle after Boko Haram terrorists attacked troops’ base in Damasak, Bornu State.

One of the officials, who was part of the battle, said: “The Boko Haram Terrorist never knew what hit them. They came with gun trucks mounted with AA guns, but the Army was a match for them and they (terrorists) suffered from their misadventure into Damasak on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately for them, the COAS, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, and his high command were in town and he personally engaged commanders on ground and directed them, which resulted in the massive wipe out of the terrorists.”

He said their vehicles, gun trucks and weaponry were destroyed and some recovered, while others scampered into the bush with bullet wounds, leaving bloodstains on bush paths.

, saying “They met their Waterloo when our gallant troops under the direction of the COAS engaged the hoodlums, over -ran them and killed about 50 after a heavy shoot that lasted about 5 hours. Many of them ran for their lives with severe gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile a statement corroborating the report by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, gave insight into how Soldiers repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack on Damasak, after a fierce battle, saying many Boko Haram fighters were killed by Nigerian troops in the battle.

Mr. Chukwu, who said the terrorists came to attack the military formation at 6 p.m. were outmatched by the superior firepower of Nigerian soldiers.

He said: “The 145 Battalion on Wednesday dazed Boko Haram terrorists that attacked the unit location. The gallant troops of 145 Battalion, Operation Lafiya Dole located at the northern part of Borno State dazed Boko Haram terrorists that made the mistake of attacking the location on12th September 2018. The gallant troops neutralized countless terrorists and damaged their weapons and equipment. The resilient troops are on hot pursuit of the remaining terrorists that may have escaped.”