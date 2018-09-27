Troops eliminate scores of Boko Haram insurgents in Garshigar

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – Following several hours of heavy gun battle by troops of the Nigerian Army’s 145 battalions in Garshigar on Wednesday night, scores of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to overrun the community have met their Waterloo.

The terrorists not only suffered severe human losses, their equipment including the mounted trucks, AK 47 rifles and other weaponry were destroyed by the troops.



A statement by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said, “Troops of 145 Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole to conduct Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency operations in Borno State on Wednesday night routed Boko Haram insurgents on rampage in Garshigar community of Mobar Local Government Area in Northern Borno.

“The insurgents mounted on 9 trucks attacked the community in the evening of Wednesday 26 September 2018, but met with fierce resistance and heavy superior fire power of the vigilant troops.

“Preliminary battle damage assessment reveals that the overwhelming superior power of the troops devastated the insurgents, inflicting human and equipment casualty on them and forcing the insurgents to withdraw in disarray.

“The gallant troops have regrouped after the fierce encounter and are dominating the general area of Garshigar and its environ with fighting patrols.

“The good people of Mobar Local Government are urged to remain calm and be assured of troops’ commitment and resilience to providing adequate security in the general area.”