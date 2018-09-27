Trending: Wike threatens PDP over convention venue

Apart from the Osun rerun election, the threat by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike that he will do something unpleasant to the #officialPDPNigeria, is the second most trending news in Twitter Nigeria.

The usually blunt Wike on Wednesday said his state will teach the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a lesson if it succumbs to pressures from some presidential aspirants to move the party’s National Convention away from the state.

He spoke during a consultative visit the Government House in Port Harcourt by Ibrahim dankwambo, the Gombe State Governor who is also a PDP Presidential Aspirant.

According to Wike, during the PDP’s National Meeting, no Presidential Aspirant opposed Port Harcourt as a venue.

He, therefore, threatened that if they went against the decision that had been agreed upon by leaders of the party, the people of Rivers will teach the party a lesson.

He also said that the state will not support any desperate PDP Presidential Aspirant who is sabotaging the economy of the state, adding that such persons should forget about its support during and after the National Convention.

“Let me warn the party, if they dare, Rivers State will teach the party a lesson. Those days have passed when they took Rivers State for granted. Nobody can use and dump Rivers State. No Presidential Aspirant can use and dump Rivers State. We never lobbied for it, we never asked for it, but it will boost the economy of the state. People will make money.

“Those who are against Rivers people from making money to improve their businesses, will not get our support”.

The governor, however, stressed that whether or not the National Convention takes place in Rivers, the winner preferred by the delegates will emerge.

He added that at the appropriate time, he will reveal the names of Presidential Aspirants allegedly working with the APC to scuttle the Presidential Primary.

“I don’t know why anyone who wants to be President, will be afraid of a venue. Then you are not prepared for the election.

“Nobody should dare Rivers State any longer. Enough is enough. PDP should know that we are not a punching bag. We are not people you can use and push. We are not harlots. Whenever you want, you come. When you finish, you push us aside.

“We will retaliate at the appropriate time. When you go, tell your colleagues, the Presidential Aspirants. We were not interested, but having given it to us, you cannot insult us,” Wike said.

Meanwhile, he described Governor Dankwambo as eminently qualified to contest the position of President, stating that he will be considered when Rivers delegates meet to decide on who to support.