Tranter IT to employ 10, 000 Nigerians, launch 10+ IT support

By Lamidi Bamidele

IT Support has promised to employ about 10,000 Nigerians, as it launched IT support product called 10+ recently.

Tranter IT is an IT infrastructure service provider that makes IT solutions available to companies in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product at a press conference, the Executive Director of Tranter IT, Ms Melanie Ayoola said 10+ IT Support is an integrated technology service that provides IT support personnel for small and medium scale businesses to be more efficient and grow faster.

She said: “The brand 10+ symbolizes Tranter IT promise to the SMS sector ensuring them that we will continue to deliver very good services to SME organisations. It is a brand that can be trusted.

“10+ IT will allow the companies to achieve their objectives where they don’t have the expertise, provide the right IT and immunisation against data loss. It will allow SMEs achieve objectives by preventing productivity lag, high IT staff turnover and will ensure all systems are up and running for staff to work.

“Tranter IT will employ 10, 000 IT Support in Nigeria and West Africa,” she added.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Adewle Saka said: “The support service we offer to the big enterprises is a dedicated service. What we are offering to the SME market is largely a shared service. Every organisation needs IT to survive.

“With 10+ IT Support service, your organisation has access to over 150 senior engineers in our network and not just the support staff attached to your organisation,” Saka said.