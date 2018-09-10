Trafficking : UN advocates better funding of agencies to combat menace

UNITED Nations has called for better funding of law enforcement and other relevant agencies to effectively combat the menace of human trafficking in Nigeria.



UN Special Rapporteur, Maria Giammarinaro, made the call, Monday, in Abuja while briefing newsmen on her preliminary observations after a week’s visit to assess issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria.

The envoy, who commended the Federal Government for the efforts made so far in the fight against trafficking in the country, however, said there was need for redoubling of efforts.

She also called on the international community to increase their support and cooperation with Nigeria in ensuring implementation of viable projects that would enhance jobs provision and poverty reduction.

She said: “I advocate better funding for National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP; Civil Society Organisations, CSOs; law enforcement and relevant agencies.

“I also advocate for the establishment of functioning trust fund that will be solely dedicated to the fighting of trafficking in the country and to compensate the victims.”

“I have to say that NAPTIP is underfunded, the law enforcement agency is underfunded, that shows very clearly why they provide poor services,” she said.

According to her, a lot has been done in the country to combat trafficking and NAPTIP has been doing a lot but what has been done is not enough.