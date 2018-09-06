Trafficking : Obaseki lauds charitable bodies’ work in North East

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the contribution of charitable organisations bringing succour to thousands of displaced people in Nigeria’s North East region, which has been ravaged by insurgency.

The governor, who said this in commemoration of the International Day of Charity marked on September 5, by the United Nations, lauded the bodies for their roles in crisis and emergency situations and for contributing to deepening development in rural areas.

He also praised their support and commitment in the fight against human trafficking in the state, arguing that the complementary role of such bodies drives development.

According to him, “As the world marks the International Day of Charity, I am humbled by the work of charitable bodies in providing support and succor to millions of Nigerians displaced in Nigeria’s North East as well as their support for our campaign against human trafficking.

“As a government, we will efficiently manage available resources to bring development to the people. In doing so, we are happy to have supporters with the same vision to lift our people out of poverty and provide them with tools to lead heathier, happier lives.

“These bodies, which promote volunteerism and philanthropic activities, have helped thousands of people to find their place in life. They have also been instrumental to the fight against irregular migration. Their effort must be commended.”

The governor stressed that concerted efforts are being made to lift as many people out of poverty with the coming on stream, projects that will industrialise the state and open it up for investment.

The United Nations Day of Charity is marked on September 5th every year. The day is set aside to recognise the role of philanthropy in the eradication of all forms of poverty and attend to the needs of the most vulnerable people.