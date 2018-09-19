Toyin Saraki demands release of abducted health workers

Global goodwill ambassador of the International Confederation of Midwives, Toyin Saraki, has called for the release of two abducted health workers held hostage since March after one other midwife working with the International Committee of the Red Cross was killed.

The murder of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa is a tragedy for Nigeria and for the global community of midwives, said Saraki.

“We mourn her deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, in particular her two children, and her International Red Cross colleagues.”

“I now call on all efforts to be made to secure the immediate release and rescue of Hauwa Mohammed Liman and Alice Loksha. Health workers should never be a target; their abduction is an act of unimaginable cruelty”

Liman and Loksha are still captive, and both the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the ICRC have called for the release.

“This is a tragic reminder of the threat to life and liberty faced by midwives, nurses and health-care workers who selflessly work for the health and wellbeing of others. I stand in solidarity with them and will continue to advocate for their safety in carrying out their life-saving work,” Saraki said.