Towing van kills okadaman, as truck crushes 2 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Victor Arjiromanus

A commercial motorcycle operator, Jibrin Ajibaje, was yesterday morning killed, while two others sustained serious injuries during an accident involving a towing van in Sabo area of Ajangbandi, Ojo, Lagos.

Another motorcyclist and his passenger were, Monday night, crushed in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that yesterday’s morning accident in Ojo area of Lagos occurred when a commercial bus towing a broken down vehicle rammed into two motorcyclists, along Sabo Bus stop in Ajagbandi.

Vanguard gathered that the driver in the vehicle that was being towed unknowingly applied the vehicle breaks, suddenly halting the towing van and in the process two motorcyclists behind bumped into them.

It was also gathered that one of the victims, Jibrin, died on the way to the hospital. It took the intervention of the policemen from Ajangbandi police station to prevent the driver of the commercial bus from being lynched by other motorcyclists when they discovered that Jubrin had died.

Yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed that a motorcyclist and his passenger were Monday evening crushed in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Akinbiyi said that the accident, which occurred at about 6:20 pm, was as a result of excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the driver of the truck with number plates JJJ 472 XP.

“The truck hit the motorcycle with no number plates from the back, killing the motorcyclist and his passenger on the spot,” he said.

Akinbiyi added that the truck driver survived the accident, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Shagamu.

He added: “TRACE is using this opportunity again to admonish drivers, particularly drivers of articulated vehicles, to avoid excessive speed and give consideration to other road users for the safety of all.”