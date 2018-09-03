Top 50 brands: Dangote now most valuable brand in Nigeria – Report

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Nigeria’s Dangote Group has emerged the most valuable brand among the top 50 brands in Nigeria for 2018, which were unveiled, weekend, in Lagos.

This is coming barely three months after the brand was adjudged the most admired brand of African origin by consumers in a brand rating coordinated by South Africa based Brand Leadership in conjunction with Johannesburg Stock Exchange, JSE.

Brand Nigeria, the agency that coordinated the survey in Nigeria, in its report lauded the efforts of the handlers of Dangote brand because this is the first time a Nigerian brand would be achieving the feat since 2013.

Unveiling the list of the top 50 brands at an event attended by top executives of leading corporate organisations in the country as well as stakeholders in Marketing and Advertising industry, Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede, Head of Brand Nigeria explained that 46 percent of the top brands amounting to 23 are Nigerian brands.

Giving the highlights of the brands rating, he stated that Promasidor Nigeria Limited emerged the highest gainer jumping 15 points from last year, followed by the trio of BUA, Nine Mobile and Olam all of which moved 12 points from last year position, while seven brands, Conoil, Channels TV, Union Bank, Access Bank, Chi, Toyota, and GTBank maintained their positions.

Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina said the management was not surprised at the ranking because the company has continuously deepened and delivered on its core values to be a world-class enterprise that is passionate about the quality of life of the people and giving high returns to stakeholders.

“And this philosophy is driven by values, which include customer service, entrepreneurship, excellence and leadership. In any of our subsidiaries, the focus is to provide local, value-added products and services that meet the ‘basic needs’ of the populace. Through the construction and operation of large scale manufacturing facilities in Nigeria and across Africa, the group is focused on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, prevent capital flight and provide locally produced goods for the people,” Chiejina stated