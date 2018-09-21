Tony Elumelu Foundation to launch world’s largest digital platform

Africa’s leading entrepreneurship focused philanthropy, Tony Elumelu Foundation, TEF, is set to launch the world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs and the African entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Known as TEFConnect, the platform will be unveiled at this year’s TEF Forum, taking place on October 25, 2018, at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

Harnessing and building on the success of Africa’s largest entrepreneurship catalyst, the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, which has attracted over 300,000 African entrepreneurs as applicants and trained and funded 4,460 to date, the Foundation is further democratising access to opportunity. TEFConnect is an open source platform, which will provide bespoke tools and content to catalyse business development for millions across the continent, through technology and directly applicable content.

Speaking on the launch of TEFConnect, the CEO of the Foundation, Parminder Vir OBE said: “The Tony Elumelu Foundation is simply about empowering African entrepreneurs. First, we launched the TEF Entrepreneurship Program-me, to provde 10,000 African entrepreneurs, over a period of 10 years with seed capital, mentorship and training. Next, we convened the full entrepreneurial ecosystem at the TEF Forum to forment engagement and deliberate discussions to change the narrative of Africa. Now, we are scaling our impact by connecting African entrepre-neurship ecosystem on a single platform.”

The Founder of TEF, Tony O. Elumelu, also stated: “In the four years, since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, we have shown that entrepreneurship can change a continent – we have invested in people and processes. We have already helped create business successes and brought policy makers into the entrepreneurial dynamic. But in many ways, we are scratching the surface. This year we are broadening our scope, taking the conversation to where interaction is increasingly occurring – the digital realm. By connecting African entrepreneurs globally on TEFConnect, we are further unleashing the true potential of our entrepreneurs and transforming the continent”.

The 4th TEF Forum will convene Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, including the broad investor community, government and policymakers, leading developmental organisations, private sector representatives, the media and partners.

This year’s Forum will also feature an interactive dialogue between the President of Ghana, HE Nana Akufo-Addo and President of Kenya, HE Uhuru Kenyatta, moderated by TEF Founder, Tony Elumelu.