Tompolo’s stolen N10bn property: Citizens, groups raise eyebrows over Navy in-house probe

*Why did a Navy Commander ask George Ekpemupolo to steer clear?

*Officers who aided and abetted the pillaging should face the music- IYC, IPDI

*Court-martialing of 3 personnel not enough

Stories by Emma Amaize

WARRI- AN internal inquiry by the Nigerian Navy over the shameful looting of N10 billion property of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, by Navy personnel in Warri, Delta State, has sparked outrage with concerned citizens and groups questioning why top Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Delta officials that allegedly aided and abetted the looting were not court-martialed alongside the three apprehended personnel.

Outgoing Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saleh Usman, who confirmed the internal inquiry while speaking to reporters on the sideline of a farewell ceremony organised in his honour at NNS Delta, Warri on August 27, made no mention of penal measures against the superior officers.

Question mark

However, Ijaw Youth Council, Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI and worried residents of Warri have demanded explanation why top Navy officers, who got intelligence about the thievery and covered it until the personnel were caught in the act many months after, by another security agency, were not court-martialed.

The three navy personnel deployed to protect the facilities at Tompolo’s waterfront and jetty, near Chevron Clinic, Edjeba, Warri South Local Government Council, Delta State, confiscated on the orders of a Federal High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, were caught, July 22, carting away a transformer from the premises with civilian accomplices.

Intelligence information ignored

The sad reality, however, is that the looting did not begin that fateful day, it had been an ongoing big business by navy personnel drafted to guard the property with the authorities of NNS Delta looking the other way even when intelligence information was availed the Command.

Until Rear Admiral Usman publicly spoke on the court-martialing of the three personnel, NNS Delta had rebuffed media inquiry on the unpleasant incident.

Former Chairman of Warri South-West Local Government Area, who is younger brother of Tompolo, Mr. George Ekpemupolo, disclosed that he contacted the Commander, NNS Delta on several occasions when they got information of the pilfering, but he was told to steer clear as it was mere rumours.

George Ekpemupolo had to involve other surveillance system to grab the navy personnel, who even wanted to bribe the police officers that rounded them up.

Higher-ranking officials supported looting – Eric Omare, IYC president

Mr. Eric Omare-led IYC, in a declaration, entitled: IYC position of Tompolo’s Property by Naval Officers, said: “The conduct of the naval authorities, especially NNS Delta is highly condemnable. It would be recalled that Tompolo in an open letter to President Buhari raised the issue of massive looting of this property amounting to billions of naira, in September, last year.”

“And also, George Ekpemupolo reported the looting to the naval authorities in Warri, but they did not do anything about it. As a result, the IYC while reproving the looting, calls for a thorough investigation and trial, not only of the three naval personnel caught, but also the top leadership of NNS Delta, whose deliberate refusal to act aided the looting,” the council said.

There should be no cover- up — IPDI

IPDI in a report, Navy has compromised over stealing of Tomplo’s properties, by the national president, Comrade Austin Ozobo, avowed: “The failure of the Navy to swing into action despite the earlier alarm of looting of Tompolo’s properties by his family, is a sign of compromise. They believe that since the man is on the run, there is nothing wrong in looting his properties and that I believe may have been the notion of the Navy.

“They should not attempt to cover up their men. The process of Navy investigation of its three personnel is not enough. It is shameful that if not for the private surveillance put in place by George Ekpemupulo, which led to the three naval personnel being taken in for questioning, the Navy, would have continued to deny and commercialise their act of stealing.

“It is sad that the Navy has been trivialising this issue of larceny for a long time before God decided to expose them. Their previous denial of stealing Tompolo’s properties is unfortunate and unimaginable. We are disappointed in Navy’s action. This only shows that they are no longer reliable,” Ozobo asserted.

You can’t steal Tompolo’s property and go free

His words: “It is disgusting for the Navy to have earlier declared that the reported case of its personnel looting Tompolo’s property is a mere rumour. We perceive an attempt to cover up the case or bury it under the carpet by NNS Delta. What the Navy should know is that those Tompolo’s properties were illegally seized, they do not belong to the Navy or Government of the country and that is our stand.

“We still believe that whatever the matter is, it will be resolved and all Tompolos’s property will be returned to him because the whole episode is noticeably political victimisation. If the Navy like, they should continue to compromise and steal, but one thing I believe is that nobody can appropriate Tompolo’s property and go free.

“It will only take some time but he will surely deal with such people. So if they like, they should make light of the case or handle it with kid gloves. It is our demand that the Navy should launch proper probe into the case and within a short time ensure that the three suspects, Lance Corporal Usman Shaibu, Staff Sergeant P. O Ekong, Sergeant L.S Elijah and those that aided and abetted them be handed over to the police for prosecution,” he said.

Extend dragnet to erring senior officers–Citizen Osaze

Citizen John Osaze, a mariner and other Warri residents, who spoke to NDV, called on the Nigerian Navy to broaden its dragnet to the superior officers of NNS Delta, who allegedly provided cover for the personnel.

Apprehensive silence over higher-ranking abettors

Rear Admiral Usman’s confirmation that three personnel were court-martialed obviously showed that the two naval men, who fled when policemen from ‘A’ Division swooped on them, July 22, were already in custody.

On that day, Lance Corporal Usman Shaibu, the driver of the Mercedez Benz self- loader, Okugbe Lucky and his conductor, Chime Chukwuka were arrested on the spot, but the other two naval personnel escaped arrest and nothing was heard of them until the recent disclosure by Usman.

Usman stated that the two civilians arrested alongside the naval personnel were also being investigated by the appropriate authority (definitely the police), but he made no mention of the NNS officers, who were informed of the thievery and took no action.

I was warned to steer clear—GeorgeEkpemupolo

In an earlier interview with NDV, George Ekpemupolo asserted: “In one of the occasions after my elder brother raised the alarm, September, last year, that his property was being looted, the then commanding officer told me categorically that I am not in the position to teach him his job and that as far as that place is concerned, we should steer clear.

“He (Navy Commander) said his men were on duty there and we should forget all that we hear, that they are rumours…,” he told NDV. Ekpemupolo stated that it was when it dawned on him and others that top officers of NNS were providing cover for the looters, that they decided to employ their own strategies to arrest the navy personnel.

His words: “We tried to liaise with other security agencies to catch the people red-handed, but all efforts proved abortive. What we then did was to place surveillance at the entrance of the jetty. The operation in which these people were caught was not the first time, it was during the third operation that we got hold of them.”

Further warning

“In the first one, the truck was already out of the jetty before we got there, the second one, we waited and waited, the truck was inside, but we had no authority to go inside. But when we tried to contact the Navy, they did not answer me. In fact, they warned me not to call them as far as the matter is concerned.

“The last operation in which we caught some of them; it was the same contacts that called me that they saw a self- loader truck entering Tompolo’s jetty and I rushed down to the Police. I did not even bother to call the Navy and we went there to wait for them. Less than 20 minutes after we came, they were coming out with the transformer.

“That was the point at which the police arrested the truck, the navy officer pleaded that we should leave the truck, that he would give us money and all the nonsense he was promising. When we got to the police station, the Navy people wanted to release him that same day, insisting that they are the ones that will treat the matter and will revert to the police later,” he stated.