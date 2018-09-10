TNI Confab: Tap your God-given ability to transform Self — Otuaro

*as Evang. Owase recommends Rhapsody of Realities devotional

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has charged mankind to “appreciate God for the ability deposited in our spirits to effect changes and live the supernatural way of life through His Words.”

Otuaro spoke at Christ Embassy Church Ministry Centre, Warri, during the Regional Conference of the Translators Network International, TNI, translators of Rhapsody of Realities , a publication he held out as “the most used daily devotional in over 900 languages in the world and still counting.”

Corroborating Otuaro, Group Pastor, Christ Embassy, Ekpan Group Church, Yomi Morankinyo, said “the vision of the TNI is to effectively communicate the realities of God’s word in all available platforms and formats because we believe that God’s word remains the only change agent available to man today.”

The conference witnessed presentation of Rhapsody of Realities in print and compact disc formats in six languages of Delta State received by Delta State Traditional Rulers Council led by its Chairman, HRM Emmanuel Efeizomor, Obi of Owa Kingdom, who commended Christ Embassy for the initiative in spreading God’s word.

While Otuaro explained that “the TNI regional conferences were platforms to strengthen, inspire, upgrade and edify translators and members of the network,” Evang. Eddy Owase, Zonal Director, Christ Embassy Ministry Centre, Warri, appreciated the presence of traditional rulers in staggering numbers, stressing that by Romans 13:1-2, they hold their positions in trust for God to administer peace and justice.

Evang. Owase said societal/family success comes through embrace of the gospel of Christ/Life, asserting: “And that is what Rhapsody of Reality is about. It is a simplifier of the Bible that teaches how a man’s life can be made easy. The book (ROR) is an amazing piece that gives life, helps to build and shape the world. It is our daily devotional and it is spreading healing all over the world. You don’t have to be a member of Christ Embassy before being part of it. Use it and see the impact! It is in over 57 Nigerian languages; 19 more languages will be added soon to translations in Nigerian languages.”