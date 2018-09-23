Timi Frank raises the alarm over manipulation of Osun election results

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has raised the alarm over ongoing manipulation of the Osun State gubernatorial election results in favour of the APC candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola.



Frank in a statement in Abuja on Sunday morning, said he has reliable information that security forces and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been directed to rewrite the results to make the APC candidate win.

He noted that even though most of the results have been declared at the polling stations, the military has been drafted to local government collation centres to change the figures.

Frank said: “Already, military personnel have been drafted to collation centres in the remaining local governments areas comprising the stronghold of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), especially Osogbo local government to rewrite the results.

“It is common knowledge that the chairman of INEC is already aware that PDP is in the lead and they are doing everything possible to alter the result to Favour the APC. Teargass was used on people in order to dispatch them from the vicinity to enable them carry out the planned manipulation.

“Mr chairman, here’s a test case for you to prove your integrity. Do not allow APC to use you as the world is watching.”

He called on both local and international observers in Osun State that monitored the elections to intervene by keeping vigil at the local government collation centres to prevent the plot to openly rewrite the results and deny rightful winner of victory

He called on the international community to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, responsible should anything happen to votes already scored by Adeleke.

He also called on the people of Osun State to resist any attempt to foist a wrong Governor on them having voted to make their rightful choice.

“It is clear that Buhari is not committed to the conduct of free and fair elections so long it is the APC that will benefit from the rigging. In Ekiti, it was the use of security agencies to intimidate the people and massive vote buying, but this time they have activated their Plan B which is to outrightly change the election results to make the APC candidate win.

“Many people have spoken and rightly so that the Osun elections will largely determine what the world should expect during the 2019 general elections. With the current move to rig the Osun poll in favour of the APC, it is clear that a similar fate awaits the opposition political parties during the 2019 general elections, unless urgent steps are taken to prevent security forces and INEC from thwarting the expressed wish of the people of Osun State.

“The plot to change the results of the Osun Gubernatorial election results in favour of the APC candidate at the Local Government collation centres is not only the height of corruption but a direct slap on the face of Osun people who trooped out enmasse to cast their ballot in favour of their choice candidates.

As it is, Frank expressed fears that INEC as led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has lost credibility to conduct the 2019 elections as I and a good number of Nigerians have lost confidence in him and the INEC of today.

“Everything must be done to prevent this electoral heist and open robbery by the Federal Government. Let the votes count. Let the true winner emerge. This country is not the property of the APC. This move will definitely be resisted by the people of Osun.