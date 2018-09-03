Ticket Sales Charge: NCAA rakes in $16.98m, N9.16bn from local, int’l airlines

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, yesterday, said it collected over $16.98million and N9.16billion from international and local airlines between January and August this year as Ticket Sales Charge, TSC, through its automation system.

This was disclosed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Muktar Usman in a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

Usman said: “There has always been that projection that aviation in Africa is growing and the rate of growth is one of the highest in the world. We lack that internal connectivity within the African region and once those sectors are developed, you will see much more increase in the movements.

For example, if you want to go to Niger as of today, you hardly have any direct link even though airlines have been designated. “One of the ways of going there is to go through Lome and then to Niamey when from Abuja it should not be more than one hour.” Giving a break down of the figures, the regulatory Agency said “passenger traffic in the last 8 months has hit 2.4 million with 27,001 flight count.

International passengers’ traffic from January to August shows that 10 of the airlines are carrying the traffic with Ethiopian airline taking the lead with over “134,104 passengers followed by Emirates with 107,217, British Airways, 86,249 and Turkish airlines, 70, 392 passengers. Others are Air France, 70,144, KLM Royal Dutch, 63.990, Virgin Atlantic 63.448, Delta airline, 39,196, Qatar, 38,706 and South African Airways, 36,868 passengers.

“For domestic passengers’ traffic, seven airlines are pulling their weight with AirPeace in the forefront with over 340,664 passengers, with Dana Air trailing with 330,370, AZMAN, 245,437 and Arik, 177.061 passengers. Others are; Medview, 156,226, Aero, 138,146 and Overland, 78.166 passengers.”