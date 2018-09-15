Threat to Atiku’s life: Hold Buhari, APC responsible – Timi Frank

Immidiate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, said if anything uncalled for happen to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, his wife, Mrs. Jennifer Atiku or any of his children, President Muhammadu Buhari and his party should be held responsible.



Atiku had raised an alarm that there were threat to his life and that of his family members in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, dated September 7, 2018. Atiku also linked the alleged threat to his decision to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

But reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, Comrade Frank wondered how it become an offence to have ambition and to contest against an incumbent President in a democratic system of government.

According to Frank, some of the threat messages sent to the Waziri Adamawa, his wife Mrs. Jeniffer Atiku and some of his children were done to protect President Buhari’s presidency and to force Atiku, who is seen as one of the serious challengers out of presidential race.

The statement stated that a particular Telephone number had sent text messages to Mrs. Jennifer Atiku asking her to warn her husband (Atiku) from contesting presidential election against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nothing must happen to Atiku or any of his family members. In fact, we expect the federal government to ensure his protection the more at this juncture just like what former President Goodluck Jonathan did to Buhari when he was contesting the seat.”

Frank, while calling on international communities, United Nation (UN), African Union (AU), all the world leaders and all lovers of democracy to pay attention to unfolding development leading to 2019 general elections, said “if anything happen to the former Vice President, the ruling party should be held responsible.

“Just like President Muhammadu Buhari who is not comfortable having a serious challenger like Atiku Abubakar in the presidential race, APC supporters too are no longer at peace for the fear of defeat, therefore resulting to threatening Atiku and his family’s peace.

“One will expect the President and his party to have imbibed democratic culture by now having being in power for clost to four years because nobody threatened Buhari’s life when he was struggling to be President. In fact, General Buhari enjoyed all the state protection, therefore Atiku’s case should not be different.

“I will appeal to all lovers of democracy to rise up in defence of opposition leaders and their families in Nigeria. Our foreign friends, world leaders and organisations should not close their eyes to our journey to 2019 general elections.”