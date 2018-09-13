Those sacked over raid on Clark’s residence are scapegoats—PANDEF

says no going back on restructuring

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has challenged the Federal Government to tell Nigerians the truth on who authorized the raid on the Abuja residence of Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, noting that the policemen sacked over the incident should not be sacrificed as scapegoats.

National Chairman of PANDEF, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd), said this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during the inauguration of the state’s chapter of the body.

He also said PANDEF will not back down on its demand for the restructuring of the country.

The people of the Niger Delta, the group insisted, should benefit maximally from its resources through a restructured Nigeria, to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region.

He lamented that discussions with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of the Niger Delta had been pushed to the background.

Nkanga said: “We collaborate with Afenifere in South-West, Ohanaeze in South-East, Middle Belt Forum and, very recently, Northern Elders Forum. So all the regions representing all the cultures and peoples of this country are beginning to speak out.

“Our talks have centred on the fact that Nigeria needs to be restructured, so everybody will be accommodated without discrimination.

“Restructuring has reached a crescendo, where anybody that wants to be in charge of affairs in this country must explain to us how restructuring will be carried out in his administration.”

… Clark’s house

On the raid on the Abuja residence of Chief Clark, Nkanga said: “The recent raid on our leader’s house is still a playback of our cry that we are not equal citizens in this country.

“We believe that what was done perhaps would not have been done in certain climes in this country.

“There has been an official apology and the leader has accepted and I want to plead with all of us to accept that apology.

“However, those young men should not be sacrificed. We believe that instructions and directives must have come from higher levels, so let the truth be told to Nigerians.”

