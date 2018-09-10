Those calling people Ajele’re uncivilised — Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, yesterday, said those describing successful indigenes who return home to serve their people as Ajele (outsiders) are uncivilised.

Rather than disparage them, Oba Akanbi said, Osun people should celebrate them.

He spoke to reporters in Iwo, when he received the medical officers who brought the free mission sponsored by Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate for the September 22 election.

Over 2,000 residents, including the Oluwo, were treated free in the programme that had been held in Ejigbo and Osogbo, with seven more towns on the list.

Ajele surfaced since the beginning of the campaign as a derogatory word for candidates that are not home-based.

Oba Akanbi said: “They said Oluwo is also an ajele. Ajele is somebody that brings civilisation to your domain. Nothing is happening here. There are no medical facilities. But you can see the free medical services being offered here today (yesterday).

“We want the diasporas to come because of their exposure. Who is actually not an ajele one way or the other? If you study law in Nigeria, you have to go to Lagos, Abuja or Enugu for your law school. That’s outside your locality.

“It then means that everybody is an ajele one way or the other. Ajele is about civilization. We want development. The way to develop is not by sitting down in a local area.

“As the Oluwo, I’ve brought a lot of light to my domain because of my exposure. So, if they call me an ajele, I’m happy to be one.

“You can see that people are getting free surgery for hernia, cataract and many other ailments.

“Some of my subjects complained that they could not afford the treatment. But they are now getting it free here.”

It’s a very good concept and we thank the convener of this programme, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, for it.

“Let leaders bring this kind of initiative to the masses.

So, if anyone brings something good, I will always support and help. Any organization, be it political party, that brings any good project to my kingdom, I will support. Thanks to Alhaji Oyetola for bringing this to Iwo. I also want to thank the doctors who came from overseas to help our people. I know doctors are well paid overseas, better paid than commissioners here. So, for them to leave that to come and serve their people is commendable.

“I’m happy that people trooped our in large number to benefit from this project. I still want them to come out in their large number regardless of their political and religious affiliation.”

He added: “The government cannot do it all. It is this kind of government, especially the Federal Government, which came here last week to introduce another programme to the people, for their welfare. I think this government is doing a great job, helping the people. All these are possible by the reason of their exposure because they are well travelled.”