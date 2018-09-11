Those agitating for state police are insincere —Ex-IGP Abba

Says IGP Idris should honour Senate summons

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—A former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has joined the race for Jigawa State Central senatorial district on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, saying those agitating for state police were insincere.

Speaking after obtaining his nomination forms, yesterday, in Abuja, Abba said: “I have a feeling and I don’t hide it that some people are looking for an opportunity to compound the security challenges of this country.

“I have nothing against state police, having recommended it far back, even when it was not a serious issue in this country.

“It looks like some people are looking for what they can use to compound the security situation in this country. Maybe, we can continue to fine tune it, but I am not sure this is the right time.

“While I was at NIPSS in 2009, I was assigned to conduct research on discipline in the Nigeria police, during the period, and looking at the performance of the police based on the research, I realised that there was the need to take another look at the structure of the police.

‘’In that research, which is there for anybody to refer to, I recommended local government police. So, you can see that I have nothing against state police. I have had the opportunity of serving in all geopolitical zones of the country and have a fair knowledge of the country.

IGP Idris should honour Senate summons

On the refusal of the current IGP to appear before the Senate when invited, Abba said: “I will advise the IGP to respond to summons by the National Assembly. I don’t think that in any situation, there is a better person to defend you than your self.

“Of course, we have lawyers who represent the interest of their clients. But my personal belief is that your personal defence is always better.

‘’As IGP, I always appeared before the Senate when they needed me, even at a time everybody thought differently, I appeared before a committee of the Senate to make a clear presentation.”