There is no order for my arrest — Sen. Nwaoboshi

By Ben Agande

The Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly,Peter Nwaoboshi, has denied media reports that an Abuja court has ordered for his arrest as part of investigations by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

In a statement made available by his lawyer, Muhammad Sani Katu in Kaduna Friday, the senator said the reports in some online media were false and total fabrications that were done in bad faith to smear the senator’s name.

“We want the general public to know that no such order for the arrest of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was given by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on the said date.

“For the records, the panel had on the 7th day of September invited Senator Nwaoboshi to appear before it on September 17, 2018 to answer some questions over a petition written against him on alleged corruption and abuse of office.