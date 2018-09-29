The storm between Nwaoboshi, Nwoko in Delta North

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

GOVERNOR of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is from Delta North axis of the state, but his re-election is not generating the kind of heat the battle for the Senatorial seat come 2019 has spawned between the incumbent Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Hon Ned Nwoko, both on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

No exact indicator from Okowa

Nwaoboshi, former chairman of PDP in the state and Nwoko, erstwhile Member, House of Representatives are the major contenders for the senatorial ticket of the party in Delta North. They can sit down and talk for hours on why Okowa should return unconstrained in 2019. In fact, Nwaoboshi, insisting on equity in power sharing among the three senatorial districts, championed the governor’s emergence in 2014/2015, but they will not see eye to eye on whom between them should step aside for the other.

Governor Okowa has, however, not given a clear-cut signal on his choice between them, but some of his aides, including commissioners, were known to have taken sides with their preferred aspirants.

The foot soldiers of the duo have also invoked bizarre tactics, including propaganda and blackmail in the orchestrated war for delegates. The lingo is raw and many wonder where that will leave the party after the primaries.

Nwaoboshi’s running battles with EFCC, others

Senator Nwaoboshi has been embroiled in quite some controversies with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which arrested and charged him to court over alleged fraudulent transactions and in the run up to the primaries, some people are portraying him as an impostor not fit to represent the people.

The most recent was the viral report that a court warrant had been issued for his arrest concerning acquisition of properties and other alleged scandals during his tenure as commissioner in the state.

In fact, the news making the rounds in the senatorial district in the last two weeks is that Senator Nwaoboshi, popularly known as Oracle of Delta politics had been arrested, but findings showed that he was busy with his campaign.

Smear campaign against Nwoko

There was also speculation that Hon Nwoko was planning to defect to an opposition party after the primaries, saying: “This is the major reason he is damaging the reputation of the incumbent Senator.” Both Nwaoboshi and Nwoko had denied the allegations.

Nothing ‘ll stop Oracle – SPON, Onianwa

The Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, SPON Youth Movement coordinated by Mr. Oz Odubu in a statement, fingered a senatorial aspirant and his team for basing their campaign on lies, blackmail, slander and inciting propaganda against Nwaoboshi, popularly known as Oracle of Delta politics.

It said: “The worrisome and disgusting actions of the senatorial aspirant and his team are as a result of their desperate but failed attempts to ‘de-market’ Senator Nwaoboshi before the PDP delegates and his constituents. He is disregarding the damages it would cost the party in the general elections since Nwaoboshi remains Anioma most preferred choice as has been widely predicted to defeat his opponent at the primaries with a wide margin”.

Odubu stated, “No matter the campaign of calumny, blackmails and dead-on-arrival petitions through proximity will not stop the re-election of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi because what matters most is how his productiveness has impacted on the people of Anioma within the four (4) years of an historical unmatched representation”.

A PDP chieftain reacting to the propaganda, Chief Austin Onianwa in a social media post, said: “This ploy by enemies of Delta North and by extension Delta State to stop our most distinguished and project oriented Senator Peter Nwaoboshi from going in for our PDP primaries is a complete failure. He will participate and win overwhelmingly the candidacy of PDP to represent us at the Senate, come 2019.”

“Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi’s re-election come 2019 is completely and wholly assured. No blackmail or campaign of calumny can stop it. It is God’s project. What God has ordained no man or woman can stop it,” he added.

Guided missiles from Obi, former acting gov

A one-time acting Governor of the state and former Speaker of the Delta State House Assembly, Rt. Hon Sam Obi, who is Head of the Prince Ned Nwoko Rescue Anioma 2019 Campaign Council, however, described Nwoko as a tested and trusted man with sense of transparency to represent Delta North.

Speaking at the aspirant’s consultative meeting with Ika North East delegates, Obi said he decided to support Prince Ned Nwoko’s candidature because he was not a cultist but a man of integrity whose personality could be attested to without questioning.

He said that any day he notices a trait of occultism in the star Prince like he had noticed in some merry- go politicians; he will stop supporting him, as he had done to some politicians verified to be cultists some time ago.

Obi said he had assured Governor Okowa that working with Hon Nwoko would lessen the burden and pressure on him as Hon. Nwoko “is a proper Anioma man who has a heart for his people.”

I’ll beat Nwaoboshi — Hon Ned Nwoko

DELTA North Senatorial Aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Ned Nwoko, has said he would defeat the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial district, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, in the party’s forthcoming senatorial primaries.

The aspirant in response to Saturday Vanguard inquiry on an alleged blackmail of Nwaoboshi, stated that his overpowering recognition and acceptability by the people had become a threat to his opponents.

“My track record is above board. My pedigree speaks boldly for me. This is why my opponents are afraid of me and jittery. I am the most popular and acceptable aspirant, a candidate of grace and divine power.”

I’ll make a good senator

“My unique selling point is my character. My credibility is matchless. My people love me. I love my people. They need a senator that will not bring shame and disgrace to them. Ned is not an irresponsible fellow. I am neither fraudulent nor dubious. I do not carry a moral burden as a politician,” Nwoko added.

His words: “Yes, I have the capacity to win. By the grace of God, I will be elected senator representing Delta North in 2019. PDP delegates prefer me. Electorates across all nine (9) local government areas of Delta North want Ned Nwoko.”

“You are a journalist. You are trained to interrogate situation .Go to the streets. Talk to the people. Study the general mood. Ned is more Anioma than all contestants put together for Delta North senate seat. I am the people’s choice. I share mutual respect with political leaders in Delta. The masses have confidence in me. They know I am sincere. I have the passion to serve Anioma land. I will make a good senator.

With me and Okowa, Anioma‘ll be greater

“My sojourn as member of House of Representatives, Aniocha /Oshimili federal constituency between 1999- 2003 was phenomenal. Too eventful to forget, I brought pride, honour and dignity to my people. I made unprecedented contributions to the development of social infrastructure in my constituency and evolved a record number of 22 bills for the good governance of Nigeria. With my brother and performing governor Okowa and I working together in PDP , the future of Anioma and Delta is secure. Okowa truly deserves a second tenure. From 2019 to 2023 we will set a trail blazing direction in sustainable governance,” he enthused.

He stated: “I am always at ease with rivalry .In my senate bid, whoever comes to contend with Ned Nwoko for people’s mandate must come with clean hands.”

No hand in Nwaoboshi quagmire

Nwoko denied having hands in the purported plot to tarnish the image of Nwaoboshi, saying:

“Hand in what? Please let us not dwell on meaningless issues. I am not a court of law. I do not work in EFCC or Code of Conduct Bureau. You know, in life when you are in dire straits, you clutch at any rope to wriggle out.”

“Sadly, propaganda and blackmail are not safety tools. Whoever has a case to answer should face his ordeal and leave me out. Why should I stop anyone from senatorial primary when God and the people are standing solidly with me? He said.

I’m the person behind Paris Club refunds

To our probe on his role in the Paris Club loan refunds for there was controversy at a time that his company ripped off state governments, he responded: “I am the key author of the Paris Club loan refunds. Without Ned Nwoko, there will be no Paris Club refunds. Today, public sector workers across the nation are being paid their salaries and allowances from the Paris Club refunds .Same with local government workers who had backlog of unpaid wages. Double check all available records.”

The aspirant retorted: “The national leadership of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, recently lauded my efforts and sacrifice over the Paris Club refunds. ALGON President, Hon. Tanko Kagara, led national officers on a thank you visit to me at Abuja, few days ago. They gave me ALGON award for what they described as my exceptional patriotism and courage in fighting the powerful Paris Club. They even tasked the federal government to give me a national honour.”

“As a lawyer of international standing, I authored the reports that led to the federal government’s discontinuation of monthly deductions from states ‘ allocations and commencement of refunds to states as well the councils.

How I discovered discrepancies in loan repayments

“Using my law firm, Ned Nwoko solicitors and its subsidiary, Linas International Company, I investigated the multi- national creditors under London and Paris Clubs. This led to my discovery of discrepancies in loan repayments, culminating in the refund of the first tranches of loan during the Obasanjo administration,” he asserted.

According to him, “I later charged the federal government to court on behalf of the 774 local governments in Nigeria for the refund of illegal deductions and then obtained judgment of $ 3.2 billion dollars for the councils. The federal authorities have started refunding the monies in line with the court judgment of 2013.”

Rip-off by me! Nothing like that

“You must have heard it in the news that N5 billion is to be released to Delta councils. Other local governments are also getting their shares from the Paris Club refunds. That is my work. On the question of rip off, the reverse is the case.

“It is the states through the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF that can be accused of rip off. First instructions were given in 2003 by then Governors Boni Haruna and Jolly Nyame of Adamawa and Taraba respectively.

“NGF arranged some consultants and caused my legal fees to be paid to the consultants. EFCC became involved. Some staff of NGF were arrested. Money paid to several companies without a clue on the recoveries. It may interest you to know that NGF has consented to out of court settlement, but yet to pay,” he disclosed.

Nwoko added: “I was engaged exclusively by all the local governments of the federation. I was also engaged by 14 states of the federation. First refunds happened in 2005 and many followed subsequently, including when Bukola Saraki was the Chairman, NGF, but there were no controversies because most of the states paid my fees without much ado.”

Adeosun, ex-Minister created current controversies

“The current controversies erupted because the former Minister Finance, Kemi Adeosun for reasons best known to her diverted my fees to NGF. I am central to the reality of Paris Club refunds,” he explained with an air of satisfaction.