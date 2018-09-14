Breaking News
The sin of President Buhari is that … – Keyamo

On 1:35 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign, Mr. Fetus Keyamo has said that the sin of President Muhammadu Buhari is that they’ve found him difficult to scam him like they did ex President Goodluck Jonathan.

Festus Keyamo

He said that instead of going through these scammers President Buhari has reached out directly to the masses’


