The real Kofi Annan should live in our hearts – I Go Dye

As the world prepares to lay to rest the remains of former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Anan, who passed away on August 18, 2018 at the age 80, Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, known popularly as I Go Dye, a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador , joins world leaders in eulogizing the values and legacies the Ghanaian typified during his lifetime.

I Go Dye, in a phone chat with Vanguard said we should be reminded that our sacrifices should be beyond flying his country flag, that, the quintessence of what he lived for should be made manifest in our hearts.

“ Let us be reminded that our sacrifices should be beyond flying his country flag; the quintessence of what he lived for should be made manifest in our heart, building loving thoughts towards humanity, irrespective of our religious and political affiliations. Your legacies live on, great legacies are left,inspiring another generation to behold worthy values,selflessness and scarifies. The world will surely live to eulogize your life because you have set a standard that Africa has what it takes to rule the world. I have been motivated to embrace peaceful endeavours through your personality and I do hope that humanity shall learn to treasure the best paths of what you lived for. RIP great one,” he said.

I Go Dye has in recent times been at the forefront of campaign for good leadership and world peace, which the late Ghanaian was renowned for during lifetime.

Among other titles the Delta State-born humour merchant parades is Global Goals Ambassador, World Habitat Ambassador, Global Peace Ambassador, African Child Ambassador.