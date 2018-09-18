The Pending Fall of a Nation: The MTN/CBN debacle

A cursory glance at any of the top newspapers in the country, in the last two weeks will reveal premonitions that not only is Nigeria tottering financially, it appears to be have been commanded to take a hacksaw to its own legs.

News broke last week that Nigeria’s bank regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria, had carried out investigations that culminated in fines to the tune of $8.1bn being meted out to four banks that were allegedly involved in fraudulent repatriation of dividends on behalf of MTN Nigeria. In a statement issued by the company, Corporate Relations Executive, Tobe Okigbo has insisted on the company’s innocence. “From the CBN’s own written correspondence to the telecommunications firm and its bankers, as well as subsequent statements, it is clear that there is no dispute that the capital captured in MTN’s books, and for which CCIs were issued, was imported into Nigeria, and this is acknowledged explicitly by the CBN. It is equally clear that Nigerian law provides for the guaranteed unconditional transferability of funds through an authorised dealer in freely convertible currencies relating to dividends or profits attributable to the investment, payments and in respect of loan servicing where a foreign loan has been obtained.”

Despite MTN’s protests of innocence, some have touted this story as one which will grow into one of the biggest scandals of the year; others remain skeptical. However, when central bank chief Godwin Emefiele gave remarks in China (where he was attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation) on the seemingly cogent reasons that facilitated the fines against the banks and the request for a refund from MTN, he seemed vehement in his explanation that the investigation had taken 30 months. Most industry watchers, however, retained their skepticism but the square pegs appeared to be shakily standing in their square holes.

To muddy a murky economic picture, news began filtering in that the Federal Government had levied a $2 billion claim in unrealised revenue on the company, the country’s biggest provider of mobile services. With the office of the Attorney General of the Federation giving MTN a notice of intention to recover, all indications seemed to suggest that a puppet-driven drama was on the cards.

This $2 billion bill from the government barely a week after the CBN’s request pointed to flashing signs that forces beyond the control of the average Nigerian were reacting to certain commands. These public reactions have raised a plethora of questions – starting with the CBN fine. If all CCIs are reported to the regulator, and the regulator has full visibility on their issuance and approval, then why were they approved in the first place and why were the issues not raised earlier? Why wait almost a decade? Why the sudden back-to-back blows from various regulatory arms of the same administration?

Doesn’t this bring into question the competence and credibility of the central bank? This is a question that the regulatory agencies, ostensibly our supposed fact finders have shied away from. Does this lapse not point to a larger governing defect that needs to be addressed? Even if we assume that there is no defect in the regulatory institutions themselves, might it be that the whole process is flawed? The questions hardly end there.

If the CBN has discovered issues with CCIs issued to MTN, has it also conducted a wider assessment of all CCIs issued to foreign investors since 2005 and determined that this is an isolated event with one company? Or does this hint at a more systemic issue? If the answer to this question is in the affirmative, what is the CBN doing about it? Why has it kept uncomfortably mute in light of the secondary claims by the Attorney General’s office? This drama has revealed questions and exposed feathers that have hitherto gone unnoticed.

This has led many a professional to step in and state their minds on the effectiveness of these ‘sanctions’. “Sanctions like these, placed on a company that has invested heavily and employed thousands of Nigerians across its operations only sends a message to foreign investors that the bigger your operations are, the more you will be targeted,” Feyi Fawehinmi, a British-Nigerian accountant and economic expert, explained.

We cannot begin to wrap our minds around how much we need foreign investment in this country, a situation which at the moment almost feels dire. The repercussions of what all these – the ill-advised barrage of fines and bills – might lead to is so troubling that the mere thought of it might already be sending shivers through critical parts our economy. Economist and CEO of financial advisory Financial Derivatives Limited, Bismarck Rewane summed up this prospect rather grimly. “We need this move just as much as we need a bullet to the head. The reserves are below $46 million, and the United States is increasing interest rates, GDP growth numbers came in and there’s a slump from 1.95% to 1.5%. We don’t need any erosion of confidence in any form.”

And yet in spite of all these, possibly the biggest question of all should be – why now? The timing has all the makings of a well targeted vendetta at a company already reeling from punitive regulatory actions and an ambivalent public image that is intended to cripple and incapacitate. But the real victim could be ordinary Nigerian. This thinly veiled vendetta may, if successful, end up consuming our already stuttering economy. The drama may very well not affect us, but the vendetta will.

Fortunately, civilization has allowed for a recourse when we are pushed to the wall way beyond reason, and MTN has sought an injunctive relief from the Federal High Court of Nigeria, the court seised with the jurisdiction to hear and judge such case accordingly. Hopefully, justice looks at this case through clear unprejudiced eyes.