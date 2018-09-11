The future of Kogi East, Adoji’s aspiration

Ever since Kogi State was created, our pending problems have always been our inability to provide or elect for ourselves a good and responsible government that will always react adequately to the problems of the state and also proffer lasting solutions to these problems as they develop.



This political lack, failure and inability have not only permitted the several under-developments we are faced with presently as a state, but have gone a long way to putting the state in perpetual poverty.

As pitiful as this situation becomes every day, Kogi East that has been one of the most privileged constituency in the state has suffered the most, basically because this constituency has often been represented by timid, shortsighted, selfish and “un-purposeful” politicians.

And it is so shameful to admit here that today, Kogi East is one of the most underdeveloped constituencies in the North Central, in spite of all its rich resources, political strength and even manpower.

Having looked at this it has become very necessary that we team up as a people and sought for a better representation this time around, through which we can redirect our constituency towards a more visible development and secure a better future for ourselves and our children.

But in order to achieve this, we must be willing to look beyond personal interests, relationships and even affiliations.

We must be willing to ignore veteran politics, politics of hate and fully resist the ideas of automatic ticket and godfatherism and embrace a more democratic individual who can harness all our resources and channel them towards a more productive end. We must try to instate an individual who sincerely understands what is really at stake and will pull all the necessary parliamentary strings to ensure that the Kogi East situation is salvaged.

We must at a time like this be willing to only rally round a more focused individual who is strong and passionate in will, in ideas, in foresight, in vision, in persistence, in concern and in all forms of political sensitivity.

The legislature is a reasoning and talking arm of government, therefore we must present someone who is vocally strong, critical and analytically precise; someone who understands the language of the hallowed chamber and is equally knowledgeable on the rich essence of the Nigerian federal character and the Nigerian legislative visions.

Our focus and support must be for someone who can influence the nation and also endear the constituency to the federal government in order to attract national investment, human development and all forms of basic amenities.

Without mincing words, Victor Alewo Adoj has been able to assemble all these political virtues, thoughts and vision, he has been able to shape his political aspirations towards these defined ideas.

A vote for Adoji is a vote for a more accountable representation; it is a vote for a more people-oriented legislature; it is a vote for a more productive government and a more secure future for our constituency.

It is not just the passionate efforts to rescue Kogi East that distinguishes this aspirant, but the legislative guts that categorises his thoughts, his industrious views, the persistent nature of his positive desires for Kogi East and his well-groomed commitment that will dictate every beat of his political aspiration are indeed very worthy of note.

It is not about party, it is not about incumbency or veteran politics, it is about will, resourcefulness, accountability, foresight, intent, sacrifice, wealth of knowledge, humanitarian ideas, societal concerns and sensitiveness to the basic needs of the present Kogi East.

Victor Alewo Adoj is obviously willing to serve and redeem our constituency. It is now left for us to embrace this new future and save Kogi East.

Our future is now in our hands, and we must secure it this time.

Omachi Isaac Achor writes from Idah, Kogi State, Nigeria.