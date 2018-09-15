Tempo of trade heightens as Osinbajo takes ‘TraderMoni’ to Osun

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

To launch one of the social intervention programmes of the Federal Government ‘TraderMoni’, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in Iwo, Osun State where he said no government in the history of Nigeria had outperformed President Muhammadu Buhari on the economy.

‘TraderMoni’ is being implemented in collaboration with Bank of Industry (BoI) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme/GEEP.

Osinbajo said the programme was targeted at funding micro-business in the country.

Under the programme, he said beneficiaries would get N10, 000 each repayable within six months, adding that beneficiaries that meet the schedule would qualify for a bigger loan of N15, 000.

He said: “TraderMoni scheme is targeted at petty traders, market women, artisans and small scale business enterprises to cater for ultra-micro enterprises.

“The policy of the Federal Government is to support businesses, not just big businesses but particularly small, medium-sized businesses and micro businesses. The whole idea is that we want to ensure that we give whatever support to people to alleviate their businesses”.

He commended Buhari for placing high premium on the welfare of Nigerians, urging people to encourage the President to do more by re-electing him in 2019.

The Vice President added that Nigerians had always been at the centre stage of the administration’s policies, adding that it has done excellently well to eradicate poverty in the country.

He attributed the successes recorded by the Federal Government on its social protection projects across Nigeria to good governance which it has institutionalized.

Speaking on the significance of the empowerment programme, Osinbajo said the initiative was conceptualized to empower the masses, particularly petty traders who could not afford capital to kick-start trades.

Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Rauf Aregbesola lauded his administration for banishing poverty, hunger and unemployment through prompt implementation of people-oriented policies.

Aregbesola applauded the Buhari government for coming up with the people-oriented project and for choosing Osun to be among beneficiary states.

He expressed the hope that the empowerment scheme will heighten the tempo of trade and bring dynamism to micro businesses in the state.

Earlier, the Executive Director, BoI, Mrs Toyin Adeniji, lauded the Federal Government for partnering her bank to actualize the project.

She said that over 10,000 people out of 30,000 targeted beneficiaries had been registered and given cash to kick-start micro businesses.

Osun State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr. Ismaila Adekunle Jayeoba-Alagbada, in his remarks, admonished the beneficiaries to use the loan for the purpose for which it was intended adding that more of such empowerment would be introduced until poverty is eradicated in the country.

In his goodwill message, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, commended Buhari, Osinbajo and Aregbesola for being committed to human and capital development.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for launching the empowerment programme in Iwo, saying the initiative will go a long way to boost trading activities in the town.