Teenager in court for allegedly stealing, stabbing a pedestrian

Lagos – Sekinat Adebayo,19,on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly conspiring with another accomplice currently at large to steal a pedestrian’s money and stabbed him with a broken bottle.



The unemployed accused of No. 10, Hassan St., Agility in Mile 12, Lagos State, is facing trial for conspiracy, assault and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on Aug. 29 at Agidingbi area of Ikeja.

Akeem said that the accused and his other accomplice, who is now at large, waylaid the complainant, Mr Edet Idiong, on his way home.

“They stabbed Idiong on one of his shoulders, stole his N15,000 and collected the polythene bag he was holding which contained a paint of rice, valued at N1,300.

“Thereafter, they ran away while the complainant raised an alarm, “he said.

Akeem said that the complainant was found in the pool of his blood and was rescued by some passers-by.

“The accused was apprehended while the other accomplice escaped, “he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 173, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, granted the accused to a bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi-Ajayi adjourned the case until Oct. 8 for mention. (NAN)