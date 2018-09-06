Teenage basketball sensations grab $45,000 Oyedeji Camp Scholarship

Fourteen year old, Togolese Mubarak Bote and 13 year old, Osun state indigence Olawuyi Adenike bagged scholarships worth $45,000 each to further their education for showing outstanding skills, discipline and emerging Most Valuable Player and Most Promising Player respectively at the just concluded Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp in Lagos where over 400 boys and girls from ages 2 to 18 years old participated.

Bote who is 6 foot 11 inches will be attending the Florida Air Force Academy in Florida, USA to further his education and improve his basketball skills alongside quality education. The scholarship will cover tuition, boarding fees, books and other academic materials. Likewise US bound Olawuyi Adenike.

Both players including 12 year old Owonubi Emmanuel named most promising player at the camp, join the illustrious Alumni of the Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp who have benefited from the former NBA star’s give back initiative which started in year 2000. The list includes ex national team players Churchill Odia, Nurudeen Adepoju, Solomon Tat and Rashidat Sadiq to mention a few. Current stars, Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League 5x MVP Nkechi Akashili and Uju Ugoka currently preparing to represent Nigeria at the FIBA Women World Cup in Spain later this month and not forgetting Guinness Book of recorder and Dance Queen, Kafayat Shafaru AKA Kaffy, who was Most Promising player at the camp in 2000.