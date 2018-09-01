TEDxLagos, Union Bank host Olasupo Sasore, others

TEDxLagos, tagged ‘Spotlight’, took place at the Agip Hall of the MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos.

TEDx is a global platform created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “ideas worth sharing”. The TEDxLagos event was a celebration of brilliant ideas and inspiring talks organized by members of the TEDxLagos team led by Mercy Akamo, organizer/ licensee of TEDxLagos. The event had Michael Ryan who heads Global Partnerships at TED in attendance.

The line-up of speakers, according to a statement, included former Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Olasupo Sasore; popular performer, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W; Medical Thought Leader, Clare Omatseye and CEO of 9Mobile, Boye Olusanya.

Other prominent attendees included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, the Bank’s Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem and other Senior Executives of the Bank. Also in attendance was Claire Wathen, Community Manager at Skoll Foundation, co-sponsors of the event.