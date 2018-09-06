TedPrime Hub partners US varsity on global Diamond Challenge for High Schools

In what appears to be one of its overall goals on creating synergies through strategic partnership with local and international organizations to transform youth and education development of Nigeria and the world, TedPrime Hub, Nigeria has been endorsed as the Pitch Site Event Partner (Social Innovation category) in the ongoing global Diamond Challenge of the University of Delaware’s Horn Entrepreneurship and Paul and Linda McConnell Youth Initiative to empower the next generation of leaders globally through entrepreneurship education.

The Diamond Challenge (An innovative entrepreneurship competition for high school students offering $100,000 in awards) provides a unique opportunity for high school students across the globe to learn about entrepreneurship while putting their new scalable ideas into action.

“While many entrepreneurship programs focus on principles of small business management, the Diamond Challenge focuses on unleashing creativity, encouraging a mindset of abundance and self-determination, and promoting purposeful entrepreneurial action among these teenagers on ideas that are replicable and sustainable in any part of the world’.

“The tireless efforts of our pitch site partners truly amplifies the impact of the Diamond Challenge,” said Julie Frieswyk, Horn Entrepreneurship’s Youth Programs Manager.

“They are true champions of entrepreneurship education and go out into their local communities to share the opportunity with youth, educators, and leaders. We are amazed by their dedication and results.”

Horn Entrepreneurship ignites imaginations and empowers world changers through educational offerings that emphasize experiential learning, evidence-based entrepreneurship and active engagement with entrepreneurs and other members of the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through participation in Horn Entrepreneurship offerings, students gain the knowledge, skills, personal capacities, experiences, connections and access to resources needed to successfully manifest innovation and thrive in the rapidly changing world.

Speaking on the new development for high school entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the co-founder of TedPrime Hub, Ayodele Odeogbola said the new engagement with the University of Delaware’s Horn Entrepreneurship in the United States was yet another milestone in achieving strategic objectives for TedPrime Hub towards transforming schools to innovation hubs and promoting equitable world for Nigerian high school students and enhancing close ties between Nigeria and the rest of the world through quality education, exchange, innovation, technology and partnership for sustainability as enshrined in the United Nations Goals.

To compete at the national level, interested high school students and teams in all private and public schools in Nigeria (guided by their tutors as the team lead) are to pitch their innovative solutions at www.diamondchallenge.org and submit applications on or before 17th December, 2018.

Selected national finalists for the onsite category would be invited for a pitching session of their project ideas with independent judges. The Winning team at the pitch event would be announced for the semi-finalist position and the Nigerian team to compete at the global stage of the competition in Delaware, United States come April 2019.

Teams who emerge as semi-finalists at the global level receive in-kind support package worth $2,100 each to support their participation at the Summit. The team who emerge for the 3rd Place receives over $5,500 Prize Package, 2nd Place over $9,000 and the first place over $13, 000 respectively to further enhance their project ideas in their respective home countries or further their education.

Interested schools and teams can send enquiries to info@tedprimehub.org for further information.