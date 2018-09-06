Teachers to earn more than oil, telecom workers — Ochuga

By Michael Eboh

Promoters of Science Teachers Game, STG, an online-based intelligent educational software, has declared that it’s information technology platform would help improve the welfare of teachers in the country, ensuring that they earn more than workers in the oil and gas, telecommunications and blue chip companies.

Speaking during a presentation to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDA, of the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory, Founder of the STG, Mr. Patrick Ochuga, disclosed that the deliberate use of home-grown innovative software solutions and technologically-driven social enterprises would solve the countries’ educational challenges better and faster than the traditional methods of policy formulation.

He argued that the National Teacher Education Policy, going by the document, has failed to meet its goals, adding that other policies put in place to address the challenges had not yielded the desired results.

He said the development of the software became necessary to address the shortfall of the National Teachers Education Policy and also due to the distractions and disruptive nature of the social media and the non-inclusion of teachers and students in most programmes in the new media space.

Ochuga explained that in the current stage of the project, which is the initial stage, teachers would be required to subscribe to the platform and an account created for them free of any charge, while each of the teachers would be required to bring in their own students.

According to him, after helping the teachers to open a bank account linked to the platform, teachers would begin to earn points and money as they upload and update their classroom activities on the platform, while an additional N50,000 would be gifted the best teacher every month, apart from the money earned.

He said: “The platform provides massive collaborative intervention from both the public and private sectors towards better education.”