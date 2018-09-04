Teacher arrested for allegedly defiling 2-yr-old

By Evelyn Usman

A 27-year-old teacher of a creche/nursery and primary school in Pedro, Gbagada area of Lagos State, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a two-year-old child.

The suspect, Afeez, was alleged to have taken the toddler who was waiting for her mother after lesson hours, to one of the classrooms where he was alleged to have pulled off her pant and penetrated her.

One of the school’s private guards said to have caught him in the act, raised the alarm.

The suspect denied the allegation when summoned before the school authority.

But when asked what happened, the victim, innocently pointed at the suspect’s manhood and demonstrated how he inserted it into her.

She was said to have also complained of pains in her virginal. On close observation, it was discovered that she had bruises there.

The case was taken to the gender section of the Lagos State Police Command from where it was charged to the Ogba Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Though the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges of defilement, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka, ordered Afeez to be remanded in prison custody pending when it would get advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

The matter was adjourned till September 17, 2018.

If the DPP’s report finds Afeez culpable, the matter will be transferred to the High Court for trial, Vanguard gathered.