Taraba 2019: All eyes will be on INEC – Dep. Governor

By Femi Bolaji- Jalingo

As the build up to the 2019 general election kicks off, the Deputy Governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a level playing for all political actors, as all eyes will be on the electoral umpire to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.

Manu who gave the charge during the presentation of certificate of return to winner of the State Assembly Bye-election for Takum 1 constituency, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Garba Ajiya urged the commission to remain neutral in its affairs.

According to him the Takum 1 constituency bye-election was a litmus test for INEC ahead of 2019, adding that much is expected from the commission in the state.

He said “I must commend INEC for conducting a free, fair and credible Takum 1 state constituency election. Your neutrality and provision of a level playing field helped to ensure that the choice of the people was respected.

“I hope INEC will continue to be unbiased in the conduct of every election in the state.”

He appreciated the security agency for the maintenance of law and order and enjoined the member elect to justify the confidence reposed in him by his constituents.

Speaking after receiving his certificate of return, member elect, Garba Ajiya noted that the outcome of the election was a reflection of the peoples’ mandate.

He enjoined his constituents to replicate what they did for him at Takum 1 bye-election during the 2019 poll, by voting en-masse for the PDP both at the state and national level.