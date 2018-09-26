Tambuwal vows to restore peace, rebuild north east

The governor of Sokoto state and PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has vowed that he will not only restore peace and secure the states in the North East of Nigeria facing insurgency but rebuild them if elected as the president of Nigeria in 2019.

Tambuwal disclosed this when he met delegates of the PDP from Borno and Yobe states in Maiduguri, the epicentre of the insurgency.

Tambuwal noted that during his term as Speaker of the House of Representatives, the affected states were giving support to overcome security challenges.

He lamented that the present administration is doing very little in ending the insurgency, stressing that many security operatives have been killed by the insurgents.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall recruit more able hands, deploy needed technology and rejig the security architecture to tackle and put an end to insurgency in the North East. We will put an end to the reign of terror,” he said.

The Sokoto-born lawyer added that it is time to rebuild hospitals, schools and the economy of the affected states.

“We will recharge the Lake Chad basin from Central Africa. I am not aware of any concrete effort by the current administration to address the issue of Lake Chad. This has crippled the livelihood of many. Economic activities will boom again in Borno. There will be good healthcare facilities as well as quality education, both formal and Islamic for our children. This will ensure they don’t become willing tools in the hands of unscrupulous elements in the society,” he added.

Tambuwal urged the delegates to vote for him during the national convention slated for October 5 and 6 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.