Tambuwal takes presidential campaign to S-West

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A leading presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aminu Tambuwal, has taken his campaign to the South-West geo-political zone, with a promise to provide purposeful and visionary leadership that will unite the country.

Tambuwal, who is also the governor of Sokoto State, told a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters and delegates at Osun State party secretariat, Wednesday, evening that there was the urgent need to provide a credible alternative that will oust All Progressives Congress, APC- led government of Muhammadu Buhari, which has failed in all ramifications.

He also, while unveiling his agenda during a meeting with PDP delegates from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and North Central in Abuja, yesterday, promised to restructure Nigeria, if elected President in 2019 general election.

He also promised to evolve scientific measures that would enable the security architecture to meet the challenges of the 21st century and equally pledged to make the education of the youth a top priority of his government.

Speaking in Osogbo, Tambuwal said: “This country is at a cross road. We need leaders that can bring people together and reunite us, bring the country together and secure it.

“ We need to also provide jobs for our teeming youths and women; there is a lot of poverty all over the land.

‘’We know how PDP left the economy of this country and we know what is happening today. Don’t mind what they are telling you is just simple lie. The economy is not doing well. The fight against corruption is selective and indeed there are no jobs for our people. So have they not failed on their promises to our people?”

“I assure you that this ticket by all standards and by all measures is not going to be compared to that of Muhammadu Buhari. We have understanding of the dynamics of the Nigerian state, there is no part of this country that I have been to. We shall promote national unity and harmony.

“I have a very good understanding of what it takes to provide leadership in Nigeria. I have the energy, the capacity in terms of experience I have been a member of the National Assembly for 12 years four of which I was the speaker, and I am now governor of Sokoto State, I have garnered enough executive experience to pilot the affairs of this country. ‘’