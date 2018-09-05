Taiga condemns kidnap of Catholic priest

President-General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, has condemned the kidnap of Rev Father Christopher Ogaga, the Parish Priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church, Oviri-Okpe, Okpe LGA, Delta State.

In a statement, Taiga urged the kidnappers to immediately release Fr. Ogaga.

He described the act of kidnapping as abominable, especially when a priest is the victim, urging all Urhobos to join hands and work towards a safer Urhoboland.

He expressed his sadness over the collapse of the church building of St. Paul Catholic Church in Ugolo, Adagbrasa, Okpe council of the state, which led to the death of a worshipper, 11-year old Jeffrey Jackson and injured some other worshippers.

He said, “This is indeed a sad day not only for the Urhobo Nation, but for Delta and Nigeria as well. It is painful that somebody who went to worship God will die in the process, but God knows best. On behalf of the UPU, I commiserate with the Catholic faithful, especially those of St. Paul Catholic Church, the people of Okpe and most importantly the families and victims of the collapsed church building.”