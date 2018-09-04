Support FG’s proposed new minimum wage, TUC urges govs

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—Bayelsa State chapter of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has appealed to state governors and other stakeholders across the country to support the on-going move by the Federal Government for a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

State chairman of TUC, Mr Tari Dounana, who made the appeal in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa, yesterday, pointed out that the appeal became necessary considering the prevailing economic realities amid rising cost of living in the country.

He said: “It is necessary that the government begins the new minimum wage because the cost of living is no longer the same. The house rent we paid far back in 2011 has increased by over 100 per cent, so if you look at the variables and inflation that workers are passing through in every facet, no right thinking employer of labour will say there is no need for the minimum wage increase.”