Support Buhari to secure your future, Onjeh urges youths

Former National President, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Mr Daniel Onjeh, has advised Nigerian youths to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid to secure their future.

Onjeh, who is eyeing the Benue South Senatorial seat under the platform of the APC, told his supporters at a crowded rally in Agatu Local Government Council on Wednesday that their support would enable the president to win the 2019 election.

He also addressed supporters at Apa in Apa Local Government Council to woo delegates.

The aspirant, who is also the Chairman, Governing Board, Project Development Agency (PRODA), said the desperation by some older politicians, whom, according to him, had failed, was partly responsible for the campaign of calumny against the president in some parts of the country.

Onjeh reminded them of the signing into law the “Not too Young to Run bill” by the president to encourage young people to participate in politics.

He said the three years of the president in power had witnessed massive growth in the economy and given the fight against corruption a boost.

Onjeh, who is vying for the senatorial seat for the third time, said his determination had not waned because of the deplorable state of infrastructure in the zone.

He said he was pained to see poverty, underdevelopment virtually everywhere within the areas covered by the senatorial zone.

According to him, if elected, he will change the state of social infrastructure and improve livelihood of both the rural and urban folks in the zone.

” Please wake up from your deep slumber and give daybreak a chance,” he said.