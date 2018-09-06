Student in court for damaging bus windscreens, windows over N200

Ikeja – For allegedly damaging the front, back windscreens and all the side windows of a vehicle, a 21 -year-old student, Ogechukwu Okafor, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.



Okafor, residing on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and damage.

The accused committed the offences on Aug. 30 at Alade Close, Ikeja, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt Godwin Awase, told the court.

He said that the accused and one other person, still at large, conspired to damage the vehicle of Mr Stanley Ajiboye.

Awase said that the complainant’s bus was destroyed because he was unable to give the accused N200.

“The complainant parked his commercial bus in a street, the accused approached him, demanding for N200 for parking his vehicle on their street.

“The complainant quickly moved his vehicle out of the street to the express road, but the accused still followed him insisting they must collect the money.

“The accused wanted to deflate his tyres; he tried to stop them from doing such, as a result, a scuffle ensued between both parties.

“The complainant was beaten, vehicle damaged and his phone stolen.

“Police stormed the scene, the accused was arrested, while his accomplice escaped.”

The prosecutor said that the estimate of the property stolen and destroyed was N113, 000.

The offences contravened Sections 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 350 prescribes two-year jail term for damage, while Section 411 attracts two-year jail term for conspiracy.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs F.F George, granted him bail of N50, 000 with two sureties who should be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Further hearing has been fixed for Sept. 27. (NAN)